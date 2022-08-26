Dr. Nicole Bairossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bairossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Bairossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Bairossi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Bairossi works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Citrus Surgical Specialists403 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1059Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bairossi?
Dr. BaiRossi is compassionate, professional, highly skilled, and attentive. She she provides the absolute best care to her patients!
About Dr. Nicole Bairossi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1679601942
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bairossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bairossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bairossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bairossi works at
Dr. Bairossi has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bairossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bairossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bairossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bairossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bairossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.