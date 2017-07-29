Dr. Nicole Banh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Banh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Banh, MD
Dr. Nicole Banh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Banh works at
Dr. Banh's Office Locations
-
1
Chestnut Pediatrics7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-4400
-
2
Childrens Health Center290 N Wayte Ln # 1300, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 459-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banh?
Dr Banh is excellent. She spends a lot of time with us and makes sure she's answered all of our questions. Very warm and kind. The practice has one front desk employee with a rude personality. She seems annoyed answering the phone and if you have any questions.
About Dr. Nicole Banh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982808846
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco-Fresno
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- UC Santa Barbara
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banh works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.