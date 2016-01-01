Overview of Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD

Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Baptiste works at Nicole B. Baptiste MD A Professional Corp. in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.