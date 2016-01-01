Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD
Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Baptiste's Office Locations
Nicole B. Baptiste MD A Professional Corp.665 Newark Ave Ste 303, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (551) 200-9570
- 2 586 Newark Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (551) 200-9570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicole Baptiste, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417103789
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baptiste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baptiste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baptiste has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptiste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.