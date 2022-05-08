Overview

Dr. Nicole Bartosh, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville.



Dr. Bartosh works at Center For Cancer/Blood Disordr in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX and Stephenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.