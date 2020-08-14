Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beharry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD
Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Beharry's Office Locations
Eye Tech Of Green1790 Town Park Blvd Ste E, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (234) 542-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. BeHarry has been amazing! I have been visiting her for eye treatments laser as well as shots for over a year. Very thorough and professional. I recommend her highly. I have gained much better vision. While the thought of getting a shot in your eye sounds terrifying she puts you at total ease and has a gentle touch. It is nothing at all to fear. Totally impressed with Dr Beharry and the entire staff. Great people!
About Dr. Nicole Beharry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811125826
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center|Retina Specialists Of Ohio
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
