Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Bergerson works at
Locations
Child and Family Psychiatric Specialists LLC9239 W Center Rd Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 505-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Bergerson for our 3 children for over 10 years. She is non-nonsense, but kind and understanding. She encourages youth to take an active role in their care. She does often run late, BUT this is because she takes the needed time with each patient. She never rushes a patient's appointment just to be on schedule.
About Dr. Nicole Bergerson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003880832
Education & Certifications
- Creighton-University Of Nebraska Health Foundation
- Creighton-University of Nebraska
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Washington University In Saint Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergerson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.