Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD

Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bertram Love works at The Glaucoma Center in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bertram Love's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Glaucoma Center
    129 Lubrano Dr Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 913-3740
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Optic Neuritis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568416766
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Bertram Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertram Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertram Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertram Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertram Love works at The Glaucoma Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bertram Love’s profile.

    Dr. Bertram Love has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertram Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertram Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertram Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

