Overview

Dr. Nicole Bossenbroek, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Bossenbroek works at Lakeshore Dermatology Laser & Medical Spa in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.