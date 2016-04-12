Dr. Nicole Bossenbroek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossenbroek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Bossenbroek, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Bossenbroek, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Bossenbroek works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Dermatology Laser & Medical Spa650 3 Mile Rd NW Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (231) 798-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bossenbroek is very caring and understanding. She always explains the procedure she is doing and care afterwards.
About Dr. Nicole Bossenbroek, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1619909611
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Joseph's Mercy Hospital
