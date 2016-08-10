Dr. Nicole Bright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Bright, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicole Bright, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in MOHS Micrographic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Dr. Bright works at
Locations
Advanced Ears Nose & Throat Ll774 Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 230-3376
Middletown Internal Medicine Associates212 Carter Dr Ste A, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 449-2400
Southern Delaware Pain Management95 Wolf Creek Blvd Ste 1, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 734-3376
Vause Dermatology Cosmetic Sgy545 Beckett Rd Ste 101, Swedesboro, NJ 08085 Directions (856) 241-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bright is a very efficient and personable Dermatologist. She takes the time to answer your concerns and explains the diagnosis and treatment plan. I had problems with dark spots. She cleared the areas and helped me to a ttain a more even skin tone.
About Dr. Nicole Bright, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578722856
Education & Certifications
- PCOM
- Pcom Aria Health/ Jefferson Health System
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bright has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.