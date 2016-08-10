Overview

Dr. Nicole Bright, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in MOHS Micrographic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Bright works at ADVANCED EARS NOSE & THROAT LL in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE, Dover, DE and Swedesboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.