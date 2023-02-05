See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM

Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Brouyette works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Brouyette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8063
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # K12, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic
    131 Kercheval Ave Ste 210B, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K-12, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Instability
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Instability

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brouyette?

    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr. Brouyette was pleasant and very thorough. Her expertise was evident from my consultation, surgery and follow-up appointments. I highly recommend her!
    — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brouyette to family and friends

    Dr. Brouyette's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brouyette

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM.

    About Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386907186
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ascension St John Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brouyette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brouyette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brouyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Brouyette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brouyette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brouyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brouyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicole Brouyette, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.