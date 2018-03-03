See All Pediatricians in Grand Prairie, TX
Dr. Nicole Brown, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Brown, MD

Dr. Nicole Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas

Dr. Brown works at Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie & Arlington in Grand Prairie, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

    Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie & Arlington
    2715 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 206-2940
    Desoto
    534 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, TX 75115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 488-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicole Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114118437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Health Sciece Center At Houston
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

