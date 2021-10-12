Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD
Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Bryan's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Centers of Texas - Carrollton1790 King Arthur Blvd Ste 120, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan is amazing. She performed a sinuplasty on me that was life-changing. I'll just say she went above and beyond, and now my sinuses drain as they should. She's been my ENT doc for several years, and I will not go anywhere else. Her bedside manners are also top-notch, so not only is she a master in her specialty, she is incredibly personable and listens to her patients.
About Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740329754
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.