Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD

Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Bryan works at ENT and Allergy Centers of Texas - Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryan's Office Locations

    ENT and Allergy Centers of Texas - Carrollton
    1790 King Arthur Blvd Ste 120, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 984-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740329754
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico
    • University Of New Mexico
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    • University of Texas
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryan works at ENT and Allergy Centers of Texas - Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bryan’s profile.

    Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

