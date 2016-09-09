Overview of Dr. Nicole Cain, MD

Dr. Nicole Cain, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cain works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.