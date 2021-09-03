See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (6)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD

Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Carroll works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN
    1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2021
    Michele, one of the medical secretaries for Wilmington Health OBGYN, is absolutely amazing. She has always gone above and beyond for me every time we have spoken. She will make sure information is sent, even if that means staying after her set work hours to get it in. She genuinely cares about Wilmington Health OBGYN patients and they are lucky to have her on their team.
    About Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568519429
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

