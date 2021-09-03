Overview of Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD

Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.