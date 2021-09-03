Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD
Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Michele, one of the medical secretaries for Wilmington Health OBGYN, is absolutely amazing. She has always gone above and beyond for me every time we have spoken. She will make sure information is sent, even if that means staying after her set work hours to get it in. She genuinely cares about Wilmington Health OBGYN patients and they are lucky to have her on their team.
About Dr. Nicole Carroll, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568519429
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
