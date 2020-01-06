Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Castellese's Office Locations
Institute for Beauty, Wellness & Regenerative Medicine1908 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74112 Directions (918) 939-8339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellese?
She is very caring and is with you every step of the way. She will call and give you her cell number if you have any questions or concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Nicole! She is the absolute BEST!!!
About Dr. Nicole Castellese, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Surgical Arts
- Cabrini Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.