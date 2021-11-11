Dr. Nicole Chauvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Chauvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Chauvin, MD
Dr. Nicole Chauvin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Chauvin's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chauvin is the third OBGYN I've had in Baton Rouge and I could not be happier with her. I switched to her halfway through my first pregnancy and am so glad to have had her deliver my child! At appointments she never makes me feel rushed, listens to my concerns, and answers all my questions with great bedside manner. Her nurses are great and if they cannot answer the phone, they will call back quickly if you had to leave a message.
About Dr. Nicole Chauvin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Ms
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauvin.
