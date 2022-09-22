See All General Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Nicole Choy, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicole Choy, MD

Dr. Nicole Choy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Choy works at Centura Breast Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs office
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 235, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 571-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    great care, personality plus, friendly, and makes the appointment, and the procedure is comfortable, even though, it is cancer!!! Thank you, Dr., Choy, for making our lives new, again!!
    Paula Urban — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Choy, MD
    About Dr. Nicole Choy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760611719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Lankenau Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Choy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choy works at Centura Breast Care in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Choy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

