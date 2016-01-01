Dr. Nicole Coluccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coluccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Coluccio, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Coluccio, MD
Dr. Nicole Coluccio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Coluccio works at
Dr. Coluccio's Office Locations
Upstate Obgyn Associates PC1365 Washington Ave Ste 201, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Nicole Coluccio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coluccio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coluccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coluccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coluccio has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coluccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coluccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coluccio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coluccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coluccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.