Dr. Nicole Cotter, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Cotter, MD
Dr. Nicole Cotter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with The Memorial Hospital at Craig and Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cotter's Office Locations
Larry K. Broadwell M.d. A Medical Corporation820 Jordan St Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 221-0399
Yampa Valley Medical Center940 Central Park Dr Ste 190, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Directions (970) 875-2619
Uchealth Jan Bishop Cancer Center - Steamboat Springs1100 Central Park Dr Ste 2000, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Directions (970) 870-1047
Hospital Affiliations
- The Memorial Hospital at Craig
- Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicole Cotter, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831390962
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Integrative Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.
