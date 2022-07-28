See All Podiatrists in Margate, FL
Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM

Podiatry
Margate, FL
Overview of Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM

Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dabul works at Associated Foot & Ankle Care in Margate, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dabul's Office Locations

    Associated Foot & Ankle Care
    7620 Margate Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 (561) 589-6616
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Associated Foot & Ankle Care
    21679 STATE ROAD 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 794-4155
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Dabul is carrying, patient and full of knowledge. I fractured both ankles, she took her time with me, gave me information about in something else that I didn't know, went to my primary to look into and Mr. Dabul was right! She is personable and really care about her patients! My hubby also see her now and I tell you what i'll never go to another podiatrist again. She help me informed me about something that saved me! She is awesome and a hidden GEM! The only thing I will say is the staff at the Boca office could use some customer service training. Several times (different days) I have called the main number and the person(s) who answered the phones were rude and hung up on me for no reason (before I could speak and/or for asking to place an appointment). I love the staff in Margate, never had a problem with them in-person or on the phone! Like I said my family is sticking with Dr. Dabul to the very end, so although the customer service at the Boca office can truly be better, it is not enough to make us leave.
    Sheana — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM

    Podiatry
    1518383686
    BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Dabul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabul has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

