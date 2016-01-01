See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (8)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD

Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Delarato works at St. Christophers Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Westfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delarato's Office Locations

    St. Christophers Hospital for Children
    160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-8120
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-0644
    Eye Care & Surgery Center
    592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 789-8999
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Nicole Delarato, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114979853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

