Dr. Nicole Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Dietz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Dietz, MD
Dr. Nicole Dietz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Dietz works at
Dr. Dietz's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Optima Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dietz?
She is so caring and knowledgeable. Treats patients as smart adults.
About Dr. Nicole Dietz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265595623
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietz works at
Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.