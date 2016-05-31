Dr. Dirienzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Dirienzo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Dirienzo, DO
Dr. Nicole Dirienzo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from University of North Texas.
Dr. Dirienzo works at
Dr. Dirienzo's Office Locations
Uva Prince William Medical Center8680 Hospital Way, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8055
- 2 1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (509) 662-1511
Center for Family Guidance PC765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 797-4772
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (856) 797-4721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She establishes a relationship with her patients and allows them to take part is decision making concerning the right dosage of medication.
About Dr. Nicole Dirienzo, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316151632
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas
Dr. Dirienzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirienzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirienzo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirienzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirienzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirienzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirienzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.