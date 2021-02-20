See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Nicole Ducharme, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (51)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Ducharme, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Ducharme works at Washington University Clinical in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University Clinical
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 13A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 333-4100
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Medicine South
    5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Feb 20, 2021
    I saw Dr Ducharme for 8 years as my pcp until I changed insurance companies. Then I could only see her as an endocrinologist. She's the best doctor I've ever had and that's saying g something since I am 76 years old. She spends time to explain things and covers a lot of territory. It's very difficult for me to imagine ANYONE would have any complaints about her. In fact it sort of makes me angry that anyone would complain about her for any reason. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Ducharme to ansolutely ANYONE!
    Ellen Schlesinger — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Nicole Ducharme, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346208394
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis Univ
    • Cantas Camey Hosp
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Ducharme, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducharme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ducharme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ducharme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ducharme works at Washington University Clinical in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ducharme’s profile.

    Dr. Ducharme has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducharme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducharme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducharme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducharme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducharme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

