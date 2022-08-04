Dr. Nicole Dunlap, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Dunlap, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Dunlap, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Charlotte, FL.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dental Care1940 Tamiami Trl Ste 102, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 241-4302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunlap?
I am a regular patient of Dr. Dunlap’s for the past several years. Yesterday I had to have a root canal, which I was EXTREMELY scared for. Dr. Dunlap did everything possible to make sure I was at ease and comfortable. She has an amazing “bedside” manner and is so kind and non-judgemental. The whole procedure was smooth and pain-free. I felt as relaxed as possible in that situation, and my pain afterwards is minimal. I’m so pleased with everything about the experience!
About Dr. Nicole Dunlap, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1417567645
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dunlap using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.