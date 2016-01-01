Dr. Nicole David, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole David, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole David, DO
Dr. Nicole David, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David's Office Locations
-
1
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Madison Heights Office27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. David?
About Dr. Nicole David, DO
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1609287747
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills Campus
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.