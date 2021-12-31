Overview

Dr. Nicole Edwards, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Edwards works at CONTACT LENS CLINIC OF SC in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.