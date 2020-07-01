See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Sevierville, TN
Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS

Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. 

Dr. Eisenberg works at Aspen Dental in Sevierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD
Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD
4.6 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS
Dr. Charles Shanks, DDS
4.1 (26)
View Profile
Dr. William May, DDS
Dr. William May, DDS
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1419 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 384-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenberg?

    Jul 01, 2020
    I finally went to a doctor that understood my needs. She had an appointment moved up three weeks from the original date of my meeting with the surgeon!
    Jackie Carver — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eisenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Eisenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eisenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS.

    About Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467651745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenberg works at Aspen Dental in Sevierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Eisenberg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicole Eisenberg, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.