Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Midwest Metropolitan Physicians Group5841 NW 72nd St Ste T411, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 342-5339
Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fearing is a wonderful doctor who takes the time to listen to the patients concerns. She does a superb job of explaining steps of procedures so that you feel comfortable in the process. I would definitely recommend my friends and family to Dr. Fearing.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1801847595
- University of Texas - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Dr. Fearing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fearing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fearing has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.