Overview

Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Fearing works at Midwest Metropolitan Physicians Group in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.