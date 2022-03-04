See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Fearing works at Midwest Metropolitan Physicians Group in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Metropolitan Physicians Group
    5841 NW 72nd St Ste T411, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 342-5339
  2. 2
    Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-8216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801847595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Fearing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fearing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fearing has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fearing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

