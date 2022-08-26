Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Feinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Feinberg, MD
Dr. Nicole Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Feinberg's Office Locations
Baldwin Hills - Crenshaw Radiology3782 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Directions (800) 954-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feinberg is absolutely the best Gyn I ever had. She is patient, friendly, kind and personable. She was my OB/GYN for almost 8 months before I got pregnant until middle of 2nd trimester in LA. I had to change doctors since I moved to Irvine in middle of my pregnancy. She took time to answer all my questions and was very responsive via email too. As a 1st time mom in mid 30s, it was very reassuring that she got my back and understood my concerns. Rest of the nurses at this location are friendly and accommodating as well.
About Dr. Nicole Feinberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154766491
Frequently Asked Questions
