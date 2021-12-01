Overview of Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD

Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Figueredo works at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Westchase in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.