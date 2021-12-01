Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD
Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Figueredo works at
Dr. Figueredo's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Westchase10987 Sheldon Rd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 467-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figueredo?
Dr. Figueredo is one of the nicest and caring doctors I have had the pleasure of knowing, she goes over and beyond, her calling to help her patients, she explains everything to you, so you understand what your surgery entails. God continue to bless her.
About Dr. Nicole Figueredo, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609038702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueredo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueredo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueredo works at
Dr. Figueredo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueredo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.