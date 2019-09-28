Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicole Fleming, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Fleming, MD
Dr. Nicole Fleming, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
General Oncology MD Anderson Cancer C1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 566-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flemming has an excellent bedside manner and takes the time to talk to you about your issues. Not only that, she's a very knowledgeable doctor. She preformed surgery on me to remove some pre-cancer lesions. Her entire staff is wonderful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nicole Fleming, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881890796
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.