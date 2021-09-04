Dr. Nicole Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gerber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Gerber was outstanding during our visit to the Pediatric Emergency Room at Weill Cornell. We were promptly triaged by her and an equally friendly resident, Dr. Tung, who both worked hard to keep our stay in the ER short. Both were friendly, reassuring, and clearly dedicated to providing a high level of care. Dr. Gerber made what could have been a stressful experience a fun one. In addition to her awesome bedside manner, she was an excellent physician that quickly managed my pain, provided insight into her decision-making, and considered every option. All-around great experience!
- Pediatrics
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
