Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Gesik works at
Locations
-
1
Imua Orthopedics Sports & Health1010 S King St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 521-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gesik?
About Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427224070
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Hawaii
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gesik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gesik accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gesik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gesik works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gesik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gesik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.