See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO

Sports Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Gesik works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Imua Orthopedics Sports & Health
    1010 S King St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gesik?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gesik to family and friends

    Dr. Gesik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gesik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO.

    About Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427224070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Hawaii
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gesik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gesik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gesik works at IMUA Orthopedics Sports Health in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Gesik’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gesik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gesik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicole Gesik, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.