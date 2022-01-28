Dr. Nicole Gordon-Moton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon-Moton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gordon-Moton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Gordon-Moton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon-Moton works at
Locations
1
Camp Creek3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 240, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (205) 975-4850
2
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I walked through the door until I left EVERY person I encountered was absolutely amazing. Dr. Gordon is a kind and honest doctor. She made me feel heard and not rushed! Her staff is professional, kind and personable. So glad I was referred to Dr. Gordon!
About Dr. Nicole Gordon-Moton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982686523
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon-Moton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon-Moton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon-Moton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon-Moton works at
Dr. Gordon-Moton has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon-Moton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon-Moton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon-Moton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon-Moton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon-Moton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.