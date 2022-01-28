Overview

Dr. Nicole Gordon-Moton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon-Moton works at Camp Creek in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.