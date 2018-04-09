Dr. Nicole Gress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL.
Partners in Obstetrics & Women's Health1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 463-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gress was always very professional and caring. She took the necessary time to make me feel comfortable and at ease during prenatal visits and during delivery. She took excellent care of me and I would highly recommend her as a doctor!
About Dr. Nicole Gress, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356590582
Dr. Gress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gress accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gress.
