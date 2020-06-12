Dr. Nicole Harter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Harter, MD
Dr. Nicole Harter, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 669-2113Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Altamed General Pediatric-westlake 3rd St2100 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (323) 669-2113
- 3 8534 Cass St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 955-7290
Children's Hospital8200 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 955-3450MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dr. Harter is amazing, seriously the kind of doctor you want to have, but is next to impossible to find. Very knowledgeable and extremely thorough, communicates about every aspect, answers all questions, and provides clear written instructions. And did I mention responsive above and beyond billable hours? She actually checks email and gets back to you!!!
About Dr. Nicole Harter, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Harter has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
