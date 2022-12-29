Dr. Nicole Hawatmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawatmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Hawatmeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Hawatmeh, MD
Dr. Nicole Hawatmeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Chesterfield Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, LLC226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 43, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6444
- St. Luke's Hospital
Sounds like the previous comment must have said or done something serious to be banned as a doctor wouldn’t fire a patient over something as silly as they are insinuating. Therefore, I wouldn’t take their review seriously. Dr. Nicole Hawatmeh is very pleasant, kind, and respectful especially when you have questions regarding your care. Furthermore, she is always available to answer any questions or negate, any concerns you may have over your health. She wants to treat your problems head on rather than prescribing medicines to reduce symptoms without addressing the actual issues. I would absolutely recommend her to anyone who needs a PCP. She has been one of the best doctors that I have seen in quite sometime and I will continue to see her as long as I can.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497248801
