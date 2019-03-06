See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tinton Falls, NJ
Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Hraniotis works at Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, M.D. (Doctor Nicki) in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    788 Shrewsbury Ave # 2206, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 (732) 383-6255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Difficulty Concentrating Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2019
    I have a daughter who is very ill, and I am so thankful to have a caring and compassionate psychiatrist treating her. She takes the time to really listen, and educate all involved. She also considers her overall health and has worked with her other Doctors. She is a great psychiatrist, who is truly caring!
    NJ — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Nicole Hraniotis, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    17 years of experience
    English
    1265751531
    Education & Certifications

    UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
    UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education B.S./M.D. 7-Year Program
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
