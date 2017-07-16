Overview

Dr. Nicole Huffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at Dermatology Partners Of The North Shore in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.