Dr. Nicole Jeziorski, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Jeziorski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westchester, IL.
Dr. Jeziorski works at
Locations
Tru Family Dental2215 Enterprise Dr Ste 1504, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 414-3746Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Her assistant was excellent, very polite and friendly. The doctor was great as well. Definitely will make her my new dentist.
About Dr. Nicole Jeziorski, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
