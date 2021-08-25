Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kageyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kageyama works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Pacific Dermatology, PS1412 SW 43rd St Ste 205, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 264-0660
-
2
North Pacific Dermatology Ps3721 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 264-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kageyama?
I have been going to Nicole for at least 5 years. I really like her. She is a no nonsense doctor which I appreciate. Did realize if you do not ask follow up questions to what she suggest or diagnoses what she sees and treatment then she does say bye. So ask and she will continue to answer. But this is the same with most doctors. I will continue to see her.
About Dr. Nicole Kageyama, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407858665
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Clay Cockerell, University Of Texas Southwestern
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- University of California Irvine
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kageyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kageyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kageyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kageyama works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kageyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kageyama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kageyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kageyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.