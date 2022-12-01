Dr. Nicole King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole King, MD
Dr. Nicole King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
New Life Associates PC112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
New Life Associates Brownsburg5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She’s amazing. She cares. She makes the experience even better.
About Dr. Nicole King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. King using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.