Dr. Nicole Knight, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Nicole Knight, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Knight, MD
Dr. Nicole Knight, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Knight works at
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
1
H3 Healthcare1518 E 3rd St Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
Dr. Knight has been my PCP for the past five years, and I rate her very highly. She is very patient, takes time to discuss every issue, explains her treatment recommendations, and really seems to care about the patient. Unlike my experience with some other doctors, I've never felt with her that I am just another cog in the money generating machine for her.
About Dr. Nicole Knight, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1598984759
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knight using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.