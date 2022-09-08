Overview of Dr. Nicole Lamanna, MD

Dr. Nicole Lamanna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Dr. Lamanna works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.