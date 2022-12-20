Overview of Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD

Dr. Nicole Lanatra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Lanatra works at CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Little Silver, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.