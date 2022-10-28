Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langelier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD
Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Langelier's Office Locations
Short Pump/Town Center West12018 W Broad St Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 287-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Langelier performed Lid Lift surgery to my left eye because the lid had drooped and was causing loss of some sight. The surgery went exactly as she had described. I noticed an increase in light and my sight is better. It has been one week and it is hard to tell I had surgery, except for the fact that my left eye opens the same as my right. The staff at the surgery center kept my husband informed during the procedure, which he greatly appreciated. I was a little nervous but upon reaching the center and everyone taking care of me, I relaxed and knew I was in good hands. A+++ to everyone involved. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR LANGELIER AND HER CARING STAFF!!
About Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Langelier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langelier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langelier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langelier has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langelier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Langelier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langelier.
