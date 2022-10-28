Overview of Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD

Dr. Nicole Langelier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Langelier works at Virginia Eye Institute in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.