Dr. Nicole Lawrence, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicole Lawrence, MD

Dr. Nicole Lawrence, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lawrence works at Skypark Perferred Family Care in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skypark Family Medicine
    23451 Madison St Ste 140, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 378-6208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Immunization Administration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Nicole Lawrence, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508181157
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
