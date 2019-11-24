Dr. Nicole Leopardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leopardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Leopardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicole Leopardi, MD
Dr. Nicole Leopardi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Leopardi's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 401, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 270-4050
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonder doctor however you have to be insistant on seeing the doctor you want to see. Cooper always tries hard to push you to see whomever is available, usually a nurse, rather than who you want to see. That is not the doctor's fault.
About Dr. Nicole Leopardi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1861624637
Education & Certifications
- COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
