Overview of Dr. Nicole Licking, DO

Dr. Nicole Licking, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Touro University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine, California and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Licking works at New West Physicians in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.