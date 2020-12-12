Dr. Nicole Licking, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Licking, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicole Licking, DO
Dr. Nicole Licking, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Touro University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine, California and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Dr. Licking's Office Locations
Family Medicine at Highlands Ranch200 W County Line Rd Ste 380, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 791-0418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor loves my mother as if she was her own. She’s realistic and honest. So glad to have her in our bouquet of docs!
About Dr. Nicole Licking, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1427378090
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA
- Touro University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine, California
- Belmont University, Nashville, Tn
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licking has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licking accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licking has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licking on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Licking. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licking.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.